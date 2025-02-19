Significant turnout at rally against links between University of Galway and Israeli IT

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There was a significant turnout at a rally at University of Galway this afternoon, protesting the links between it and an Israeli IT.

The university is co-ordinating an EU funded research project on seawater, and one of the participants is Technion, based in Northern Israel.

But students says this rows back on the recommendations made by a university-commissioned report last year on links with Israeli institutions.

When asked for a statement, the University of Galway said the research project is under review.

These people at the event today explained why they’re protesting.