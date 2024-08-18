Significant tax judgement registered against Oranmore orthodentist
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
An Oranmore dentist who closed her practice after being suspended by the Dental Council, has been hit with a tax judgement of more than €200,000.
The Irish Independent reports that a €215,000 consumer judgment was registered against Dr Anne Hahessy by the Collector General earlier this month.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Dr Hahessy was the subject of 1,500 complaints to the Dental Council following the sudden closure of her practice, the Oranmore Orthodontics clinic.
A RTE’s Prime Time Investigates programme revealed the Dental Council decided to apply to the High Court in 2022 to suspend her in the public interest.
Patients, unaware of what was happening, then received unexpected text messages from Hahessy informing them she was no longer practising and recommending they contact other orthodontists to take over their care leading to the complaints to the Dental Council.
Revenue judgments are valid for 12 years.
The post Significant tax judgement registered against Oranmore orthodentist appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway man’s Wild Atlantic Way tractor trek for Gaza raised almost €16,000
A Galway man’s 15-day trek in an open-top vintage tractor along Ireland’s Wild Atlant...
Roadworks expected to cause delays in Clarinbridge from tomorrow.
Motorists are advised to expect delays due to Roadworks in Clarinbridge Village tomorrow. It̵...
Active Travel focus on safety in Tuam
A major overhaul of the Dublin Road in Tuam is being planned to allow for better infrastructure f...
Oxford internship for Gort graduate
A past pupil of Gort Community School was recently selected for a prestigious nine-week internshi...
Galway musician’s new album features trad tunes – beautifully arranged for acoustic guitar
String Theory is a new collection of twelve Irish traditional tunes arranged for acoustic guitars...
Teen remanded in custody over Army Chaplain attack
A 16-year-old youth appeared before a special sitting of Galway District Court today - charged wi...
Galway County Council complete the digital mapping of over 25,000 memorials, monuments, and gravestones.
It has been announced that Galway County Council have completed the digital mapping of over 25,00...
16 Year Old to appear in court in today in connection with stabbing of Army chaplain
A 16-year-old boy is due to appear in court today in Galway in connection with the stabbing of Ar...
Councillor frustrated at inaction over calls to reduce limits through rural village
A County Councillor has voiced his frustration over the inaction to curb the speeding through a s...