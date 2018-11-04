Significant roadworks to get underway on N59 at Recess

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roadworks are set to get underway on the N59 at Recess tomorrow morning.

The road improvement works will take place along a 3km stretch east of the village.

The works will include improvements to the road surface, road markings, access and accommodation works and and traffic management.

The works – being carried out by McGraths Limited – will get underway tomorrow and take around 3 months to complete.

