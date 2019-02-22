Significant rise in enrollment numbers in city multi-denominational schools

Galway Bay fm news:

There’s been a significant rise in the number of children enrolling at multi-denominational schools in the city.

A multidenominational school is a type of school which moves away from traditional religion-based models, such as the Catholic ethos.

Preliminary enrollment numbers from the Department of Education show a sharp increase in pupils attending multi-denominational schools.

Between September 2017 and September of last year, enrolments in multi-denominational primary schools in the city increased by over 11 percent.

That compares to an increase of less than one percent in Catholic schools during the same period.

Meanwhile, figures for enrollment in multi-denominational post-primary schools show an increase of almost 7 percent during that time.

That figure compares to just over half a percent in Catholic schools.

Overall, enrollments in primary and post-primary schools in the city have risen by 1.9 percent in the 12 months from September 2017.

Meanwhile, the research found that the city is the only region in the country to have no primary schools with 60 or fewer pupils.

It also shows that the average primary school size in the city is 305 pupils, above the national average of 180 pupils.

While the average post-primary school size stands at 574 – that’s 71 over the national average.