Significant reduction in new homes being built in Galway so far this year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
There has been a significant reduction in the number of commencement notices for homes in Galway so far this year.
Just one notice was issued in Galway city throughout January and February – compared to 120 this time last year.
Meanwhile in the county, 51 commencement notices for homes were issued in the first two months of 2025.
That’s down by almost a third compared to the same period last year when 182 notices were issued.
Nationally, the trend is similar with notices down.
However the Department of Housing says there was a 79 percent increase in the number of commencements issued between March 2024 and last month.