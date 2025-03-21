Significant reduction in new homes being built in Galway so far this year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There has been a significant reduction in the number of commencement notices for homes in Galway so far this year.

Just one notice was issued in Galway city throughout January and February – compared to 120 this time last year.

Meanwhile in the county, 51 commencement notices for homes were issued in the first two months of 2025.

That’s down by almost a third compared to the same period last year when 182 notices were issued.

Nationally, the trend is similar with notices down.

However the Department of Housing says there was a 79 percent increase in the number of commencements issued between March 2024 and last month.