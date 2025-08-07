Significant long-term water works to begin in west of city next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Significant long-term water mains works will begin in the west of Galway city next week.

The works – at Taylor’s Hill, Maunsells Road and St Mary’s Park – will start next Monday, and continue through the autumn, with an estimated completion date of early 2026.

Uisce Éireann crews will replace more than a kilometre of aging cast iron mains, along with laying new water service connections.

Some sections will require temporary traffic management measures, including lane closures, but local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

Uisce Éireann programme manager, Enda Mac Namara, says the works will improve supply in the area