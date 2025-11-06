  • Services

Significant increased investment in Galway city Christmas lights

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City is set to shine bigger and brighter this Christmas.

The Council has announced a significant increase in investment in the Christmas lights this year.

Councillors increased the budget to allow for repairs and to buy extra pieces, with this year’s total at €312,000

The enhanced investment is funding various improvements and expansions to the city’s Christmas lights.

That includes an extension of the Spanish Arch display, a new piece at the Claddagh Basin, a Christmas ‘tree’ installation at the Salthill roundabout, and new lighting at the Small Crane,

The lights in the city will go live this Friday, the 7th of November, in line with the opening of the Christmas Market.

While the Salthill Village will switch on lights there during its annual family friendly event on November 30th.

