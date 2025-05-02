This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s been a significant increase in job vacancies across Galway in recent months.

That’s according to a new report from platform IrishJobs.ie, which looked at trends between January and March.

Galway had the biggest increase in job listings in the country during the first quarter, at 22 percent.

That’s well above the national average of 5 percent – and by comparison the rate in Dublin was lower, at just 3 percent.

The report also sheds light on the most in-demand roles in Galway – and they are nurses, production operators and engineers, and customer & sales assistants.

But not every sector saw growth – with IrishJobs noting there was no change nationally in job vacancies in either the Science or IT Sector.

But overall, it says the report reflects the strength of the economy and labour market – and our strong position to navigate the economic volatility ahead.