Significant increase in children waiting for mental health services in West
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been an increase of a third in children waiting for mental health services in the West.
Almost 300 children are on waiting lists across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon – that’s compared to 218 young people this time last year.
However, according to the Irish Independent, the West is fairing better than other areas across the country.
Last month, the Inspector of Mental Health Services told parents she couldn’t provide an assurance ‘that their children have access to a safe, effective and evidence-based mental health service’
Dr Susan Finnerty’s final report on the provision of CAHMS found discrepencies between the wait times and experiences of young people depending on their location.
Nationally, 4,300 children are on Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services waiting lists – with 288 of those in the West.
Dublin North city and county only has 190 children waiting for services – the shortest list in the country.
While the worst affected counties are Cork and Kerry, with almost 1,000 children on waiting lists for CAHMS support.
