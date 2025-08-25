Siamsa celebrates the long life of a stone mason, poet – and legend of Baile na Cille

Words and photos: Matt Nolan.

By trade, he was a master stone mason – but if walls were his livelihood, poetry and sean-nós singing were the very soul of Coilm De Bhailís…across a magnificent life of 110 years.

And 116 years on from his death, the annual Siamsa Choilm De Bhailís took place last weekend in Leitir Móir, celebrating the memory of a man whose spanned into three centuries, saw him marry twice, and even count Pádraig Pearse among his acquaintances.

“Not bad for a man with a hammer in one hand and a quill in the other,” as one festival-goer wryly noted.

The weekend once again gathered the faithful at Cuairt an tSrutháin Bhui, just beyond Leitir Móir, that near-sacred meeting place for sean-nós singers.

This year’s theme, The Traditional Music of Ceantar na nOileán, highlighted the deep connections Colm and his family had to Baile na Cille, Leitirmealláin, and the island traditions that shaped his work.

The Siamsa welcomed visitors from near and far, including enthusiasts from Germany’s Black Forest and Patricha Le Menach, the celebrated bosca ceoil player from Landevant in Brittany.

Máirtín Tom Sheáinín Mac Donncha formally welcomed the international gathering, offering heartfelt thanks to the local organisations and individuals whose dedication continues to keep the event alive.

The weekend carried with it both remembrance and celebration, though the weight of loss was never far away.

On Friday evening, participants gathered in quiet reflection to honour the late Mike “Phoppy” Mac Donncha, whose sudden passing on Easter Sunday last year still casts a shadow of sorrow.

He now rests only a short distance from the birthplace of Colm De Bhailís in Baile na Cille, and it felt deeply fitting that the two should be remembered together.

Like De Bhailís, Mike was both mason and poet, shaping stone and verse alike with a craftsman’s care. His tender lines about Ceann Golam continue to linger in the community, treasured by all who knew him.

Prayers rose softly for Mike, for Colm, and for all the poets of Connemara, who left behind not just their words, but fragments of themselves woven into the very landscape they loved.

Later that evening, the legendary group Ceann Golam were honoured with the Gradam Ceol na nOileán, presented by Michílín Joe Ó Flatharta, in recognition of their three decades of contribution to the Irish tradition.

Saturday saw sport meet culture, as the Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir, Ladies Intermediate Football team – still basking in the glory of their victory at Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta in Ráth Chairn – were recognised with a special Siamsa award for their historic achievement.

Sunday introduced a new element: a horseshoe-throwing competition, held in memory of Frank “Úna” Mac Donncha, a well-known local man who recently passed away in America. The addition was met with both enthusiasm and laughter!

The celebrated bosca ceoil player, Sonny “Colm Larry” Ó Conghaile, marked a milestone this month as he celebrated his 80th birthday just days before taking the stage throughout this year’s Siamsa Choilm De Bhailís.

A founding performer in the original Siamsa, Sonny has been a central figure in the event since its earliest days, and this year’s celebration was made even more special as four generations of his family joined him on stage. Sonny’s credentials as a traditional musician of Ceantar na nOileán are beyond question. Music and song are in his very DNA. His mother, Kate “Pádraig” Ní Chlochartaigh, was a respected composer and singer of Irish songs, while his father, Colm “Larry” Ó Conghaile, was renowned as a sean-nós dancer.

With such a heritage, it is no surprise that Sonny carried the flame of tradition. Aside from a spell of 16 years during the 1960s and 70s working in London on gas construction projects, he has lived his entire life in An Corra Bhui, Leitir Mealláin.

Even in London, he could not leave music behind, playing in legendary Irish venues such as The Elephant, The Hole in the Wall, and The Britannia.

But Connemara called him home, and after a decade and a half he returned to Leitir Mealláin, where he has since lived, fishing the inlets around Gholam Head and sharing his music wherever people gather.

This past weekend, Sonny delivered one of his finest performances yet, playing alongside his great-grandchildren, Oisín and Ádhna, at Tigh Míchael Jack in Eanach Mheáin. It was a living testament to the continuity of tradition and the joy of music carried through the generations.

Sonny “Colm Larry” Ó Conghaile’s life and music embody the very spirit of the islands — rooted in heritage, enriched by family, and shared with the world.

The festival concluded on Monday evening in true Connemara fashion: John Beag Ó Flatharta, armed with his guitar, drew a packed house to Tig Mhícheál Jack for one final night of song and celebration.

As the crowd dispersed into the Connemara night, one sentiment lingered: Siamsa Choilm De Bhailís is more than a festival — it is a living testament to a man who built with stone, dreamed in poetry, and left behind a legacy strong enough to hold a community together across generations.

Pictured: Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir Ladies Intermediate Football team, winners of this year’s Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta in Ráth Chairn, were recognised with a special Siamsa award at Siamsa Choilm De Bhailís (front – from left) Caoimhe Ni Laoi, Niamh Anna Ní Laoi, Eilis De Paor, Ríona Ní Fhlatharta, Julie Delappe, with (back) Philly Ní Fhlatharta, Megan Nic Dhonncha, Martin Tom Sheanín, Ciara Ní Ghriofa, Aisling Ní Ghriofa, Katie Ní Cathaín, Laoise Ní Ghriofa, Delia Ní Ghriofa, Adhna Ní Fhátharta.