Showhouse open weekend at sought-after new estate

Three-bed houses in the new An Fuarán development in the heart of Oranmore will be on show this weekend.

An Fuarán is a contemporary new development of A-rated (BER Rating) 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes. Brought to market by Ardstone Homes, it comprises 86 units in total, in a mix of terraced, semi-detached and detached homes to suit a range of buyers from first time buyers, to those looking for a little more space for expanding families, whilst also catering for those looking to downsize and move closer to village amenities.

The development was launched last month, and according to selling agent Fergal Leonard: “Demand for homes was very strong – so much so that we released more three and four-bed semi-detached homes in the subsequent days to buyers who had queued at the launch”.

He added that sales have remained strong with just a small number of three bedroom homes remaining.

“This weekend, we will have a three-bed house on view along with our Sales Office where the site map will be on display. Our staff will be on hand to answer queries, go through the site layout and house specifications with buyers and answer any queries buyers may have. It’s another great opportunity to see the progress on site and learn more about the houses and the development.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.