Shortened time period tomorrow for Galway’s Status Yellow snow and ice warning

Published:

Shortened time period tomorrow for Galway’s Status Yellow snow and ice warning
The time period for tomorrow’s status yellow snow and ice warning for Galway has been shortened.

Met Eireann originally placed it from 2 tomorrow morning until 6 tomorrow evening.


However the revised time is 3 tomorrow morning until lunchtime tomorrow.

A number of weather warnings have been issued for across the country as Tom Douglas reports:

