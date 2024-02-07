The time period for tomorrow’s status yellow snow and ice warning for Galway has been shortened.

Met Eireann originally placed it from 2 tomorrow morning until 6 tomorrow evening.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

However the revised time is 3 tomorrow morning until lunchtime tomorrow.

A number of weather warnings have been issued for across the country as Tom Douglas reports:

The post Shortened time period tomorrow for Galway’s Status Yellow snow and ice warning appeared first on Galway Bay FM.