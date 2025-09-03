Short film reveals story of bracelet made by Galway blacksmith to ward off evil

A powerful new short film, ‘John Henry Joyce and the Bracelet of Nine Irons’, was premiered in Oughterard Courthouse during Heritage week.

A moving tribute to a unique artefact of Irish heritage, it tells the remarkable story of the man for whom this bracelet was fashioned by a blacksmith in Glann at the time of his birth in 1838.

Narrated by Breda Joyce, great-granddaughter of John Henry Joyce, the film explores the story of a rare family heirloom — nine small iron amulets, mostly miniature farming tools, hung on a keyring and given to the wearer as protection from ill-health and to ward off evil.

They include miniatures of a plough coulter, a plough share, the blade of a shovel, the blade of a spade, a hatchet, a saw, a baking griddle, the shoe nail of a pony and a cross.

Iron at the time was believed to be an antidote to evil and, as the two children before him had died at birth, John Henry’s parents asked the blacksmith to make this bracelet, thought to be the only surviving one of its kind in Ireland.

The film blends a personal story with folkloric insight, preserving the legacy of a man whose strength and feats of athleticism were legendary.

“This film is a celebration of our heritage and a tribute to the enduring spirit of my great-grandfather,” said Breda Joyce. “The Nine Irons carry the stories, beliefs, and resilience of generations.”

Antoinette Lydon of the Oughterard Heritage Group remarked: “This film brings to life the story of a man whose legacy is deeply woven into the fabric of our community. The Nine Irons are more than folklore — they are a symbol of resilience, tradition, and the enduring spirit of rural Galway.”

Marie Mannion, Heritage Officer with Galway County Council, added: “The launch of this film and exhibition is a celebration of Galway’s rich craft heritage and the power of storytelling to preserve and share our cultural identity. It’s a tribute to the blacksmiths whose work shaped both our landscape and our imagination.”

The film was commissioned by Oughterard Heritage in collaboration with the Heritage Office of Galway County Council and produced by Paul Murphy, Merchants Gate Films. It was funded by Galway County Council and Creative Ireland.

The event drew a large audience of local residents, heritage enthusiasts, and craftspeople, all eager to reconnect with the region’s rich blacksmithing history and folklore.

If you have information or stories that relate to the Nine Irons or about John Henry Joyce contact Breda Joyce by email at bredajoyce@gmail.com

The film was launched during Heritage Week 2025 and is available to view on YouTube, search for the film title.

Pictured: At the John Henry Joyce and the Story of the Nine Irons and Forged Gates Exhibition in the Oughterard Court House as part of the Heritage Week were Breda Joyce, great-granddaughter of John Henry Joyce who narrates the film, and Mary Kyne. Photos: Sean Lydon.