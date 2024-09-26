Short cut to sales success

With the final quarter of 2024 now in sight, the likelihood of completing private treaty sales before Christmas diminishes due to the current conveyancing timeframes in Ireland. The average conveyance time for private treaty sales is four to five months, with an additional month required to close.

But, in partnership with over 300 Auctioneers and Estate Agents across Ireland, the iamsold Binding Bids and Online Auction platform offers a faster and more secure alternative by preparing the legal pack in advance and addressing potential issues early on to shorten the conveyancing process.

Viewing can be arranged as normal with the local Auctioneer and Buyers can review the legal pack prior to bidding, further expediting the timeline, with sales concluding in an average of under six weeks consistently in recent years.

Among the properties currently listed on the iamsold Online Bidding Platform is a delightful single-story four-bedroom home at Claddaghduff outside Clifden, nestled in a stunning location and offering direct views of the renowned Omey Beach and Island. This property serves as an excellent family residence or a perfect retreat for those seeking tranquillity and is offered at bids over €295,000 with Michelle Burke Estate Agents.

Hollymount Store at the heart of the Mayo village offers the perfect combination of commercial and residential space, making it an ideal investment for those looking to tap into the potential of this up-and-coming area.

The property is to be sold as a one lot, comprising of a 231 sq.m commercial unit with a three-bedroom apartment above, along with a three-storey, five-bedroom house and a two-storey, two-bedroom house, both boasting a natural stone exterior and rear gardens

This property is offered at bids over €295,000 with Property Partners Gill & Glynn.

