Short cut to sales success

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
With the final quarter of 2024 now in sight, the likelihood of completing private treaty sales before Christmas diminishes due to the current conveyancing timeframes in Ireland. The average conveyance time for private treaty sales is four to five months, with an additional month required to close.
But, in partnership with over 300 Auctioneers and Estate Agents across Ireland, the iamsold Binding Bids and Online Auction platform offers a faster and more secure alternative by preparing the legal pack in advance and addressing potential issues early on to shorten the conveyancing process.
Viewing can be arranged as normal with the local Auctioneer and Buyers can review the legal pack prior to bidding, further expediting the timeline, with sales concluding in an average of under six weeks consistently in recent years.
Among the properties currently listed on the iamsold Online Bidding Platform is a delightful single-story four-bedroom home at Claddaghduff outside Clifden, nestled in a stunning location and offering direct views of the renowned Omey Beach and Island. This property serves as an excellent family residence or a perfect retreat for those seeking tranquillity and is offered at bids over €295,000 with Michelle Burke Estate Agents.
Hollymount Store at the heart of the Mayo village offers the perfect combination of commercial and residential space, making it an ideal investment for those looking to tap into the potential of this up-and-coming area.
The property is to be sold as a one lot, comprising of a 231 sq.m commercial unit with a three-bedroom apartment above, along with a three-storey, five-bedroom house and a two-storey, two-bedroom house, both boasting a natural stone exterior and rear gardens
This property is offered at bids over €295,000 with Property Partners Gill & Glynn.
For more information on the iamsold Online Bidding platform or to discuss selling your property by auction, call the iamsold team on 091 882 121 or visit their website www.iamsold.ie. Or alternatively contact your local estate agent to discuss selling via this route.
Pictured: Hollymount Store…combination of options for buyer.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Councillors get €800k slush fund to approve 15% hike in property tax
Galway homeowners face an increase in their property tax from next year after all, but six county...
Flicking to kick our way to dreams of Wembley epics
A Different View with Dave O’Connell There was no good reason that Subbuteo should ever have b...
A man who broke our hearts but we still grew to love him
Country Living with Francis Farragher It’s a name just as famous in Ireland as it ever was in ...
Galway’s iconic barber – hair for half a century!
When Tom Nally took charge of his barber business on High Street in 1974, there was only a handfu...
Quick-witted Gardaí rescue man from rising tide
IT could have been a tragedy – but thanks to the quick thinking and bravery of two local Gardaí, ...
Hospital and bike racks prove Government’s bottomless pit
World of Politics with Harry McGee The first lesson you learn about politics is that nothing s...
Curb those awful winter blues
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara With Halloween around the corner, and with i...
Stars shine to advance to last eight of championship
Tuam Stars 2-12 Mountbellew-Moylough 1-10 By Kevin Egan at Duggan Park The ghosts that h...
Department is asked to suspend ACRES payment recovery
A CONAMARA councillor has called on the Dept. of Agriculture to suspend the recovery of ACRES ove...