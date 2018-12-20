Sherry FitzGerald spreads its wings to East Galway

Sherry FitzGerald, Ireland’s largest estate agent, has announced a new franchise partnership in Loughrea and Portumna.

CVA Ger O’Toole, now trading as Sherry FitzGerald O’Toole Madden, is already well known in Galway.

The move was described as “a significant move” for Ger O’Toole who has built up a strong reputation in property circles over the past twenty years.

This reputation has been further strengthened by his colleague Niamh Madden coming on board as a business partner.

Many buyers will be familiar with the names from auctions held on a regular basis in the Loughrea, Ballinasloe and Portumna areas.

Ger O’Toole is a long-standing member of IPAV (the Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers) and a Commissioner of Oaths.

The new business will trade as Sherry FitzGerald O’Toole Madden, with newly-branded offices in both Loughrea and Portumna.

Mr O’Toole said: “We are really delighted with this major move. I believe that in an ever-changing business environment one must be constantly innovating, and this Sherry FitzGerald brand allows us to offer an even greater level of service to our clients, it allows us access to the most up to date technology and services which is very exciting for us, but more importantly for our clients.”

