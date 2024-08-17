Shelter on way for Headford’s bus commuters

The days of passengers having to wait in the rain for a bus in Headford are fast coming to an end, after confirmation that a new bus shelter is to be provided in the town.

Local Cllr Andrew Reddington welcomed the news, describing bus shelters as vital for anyone who wishes to use public transport – and particularly the elderly.

The Headford area councillor has now confirmed that a bus shelter for the town has finally gone to tender. Cllr Reddington was informed of this by senior officials of Galway County Council this week.

He paid tribute to a local business who has worked with the council in securing the funding for the vital piece of infrastructure.

Cllr Reddington has also asked for other areas in the Tuam Municipal District to be considered for similar bus shelters.

Earlier this year, Donna Gibbons from the Active Travel Team met with residents and Cllr Reddington at Kilcoona and Mausrevagh and she confirmed at the meeting that this was also gone to the Department of Transport for funding for a bus shelter.

Cllr Reddington stated that Cloughanover also needs a bus shelter, and Ms Gibbons confirmed that she will also add this to the register.

It was confirmed at the meeting that the National Transport Authority requirements for the provision of a bus shelter is based on a stop having five or more services per day.

Meanwhile there is good neews for commuters in Oranmore as well with confirmation from local TD and Government Chief Whip, Minister Hildegarde Naughton, that two new bus stops will be provided on the Coast Road to facilitate access to the train station.

Minister Naughton said she had been liaising with the National Transport Authority in recent months in relation to the need to provide greater public transport options in the locality.

“I am very pleased to have received confirmation from the NTA that two new bus stops will be provided close to the entrance to Oranmore Train Station as part of the Galway City Bus Network Redesign. I have been in contact with the NTA as they worked through plans for the redesign to ensure that public transport options were provided for Oranmore Train Station, where a €12 million redevelopment is planned,” she said.

“While works on the redevelopment of the Train Station were somewhat delayed due to land acquisition issues, I am now informed that planning permission will be lodged in September. It was vital, therefore, that the NTA were also planning for the increased passenger numbers that the upgraded train station will cater for,” the Minister commented.

The redevelopment of the station will include the addition of a second platform and a 1km section of double-track, or loop, that will increase the capacity of the commuter line between Athenry and Galway. Elevators will also be installed to make it accessible to all. Landscaping works will also be carried out, as well as design work in the carpark of the station,” the Minister noted.

“Users of the station in Oranmore will notice that the works to alleviate flooding on the Coast Road and the installation of lighting are now complete. These projects, for which I previously secured funding, will be complimented by an upgraded cycleway and walkway from the town to the Station, once the location of the Greenway is finalised in the coming months,” Minister Naughton added.

“While the exact locations of the stops and the routes applicable have yet to be determined, it is nonetheless positive that the NTA accept the need for, and have promised stops adjacent to, Oranmore Train Station. Oranmore continues to expand and to cater for this development we need better rail and bus options for people in the locality.”

Pictured: Cllr Andrew Reddington (FG) welcoming the new bus station for Headford.