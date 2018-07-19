Shedding light on a one-of-a-kind architect-designed home in rural idyll

This spectacular one-of-a-kind architect-designed family residence is nestled in the scenic, rural landscape of Ballygarriff which is just 5km from Clarinbridge village.

‘Somewhere’ was built in 2009 on a 1.5-acre site and it boasts style and comfort in abundance.

A spacious entrance hallway with feature steel staircase overlooked by a gantry style landing leads through to an ultra-modern sitting room with free-standing solid fuel stove and floor to ceiling windows.

The open plan kitchen and dining room offers a luxury, custom-fitted kitchen finished in a slate grey and high gloss lime green glass for the ultimate contrast.

Panoramic windows over the worktop space look over the mature trees that surround this spectacular home. A breakfast bar and spacious dining area are also on offer here.

A bespoke ventilation system is installed throughout the home, with master control unit found in the sleekly-finished utility room.

A wet room style main bathroom is located on the ground floor with marble tiled flooring and feature mosaic wall encompassing a power shower with tropical rain shower head.

On the first floor, a steel gantry with glass banisters allows an abundance of light to pour through the hallway, leads from the exposed steel staircase to the hallway and the four spacious double bedrooms.

The property features solid timber flooring, Austrian triple glazed alu-clad timber framed windows and luxury fixtures and fittings, this residence offers style and comfort throughout its sleeping accommodation. The main family bathroom offers a large panoramic window overlooking the surrounding landscapes, a freestanding bath tub and XL shower cubicle.

Outside, the property offers an abundance of lawn space surrounded by mature trees and shrubs including over 400 willow trees planted to fuel the stove. The original dwelling on the site has been restored and converted to offer a large garage space with double car port adjoining. Reclaimed wooden decking surrounds this wonderful property, while a feature metal corrugated roof structure offers a canopy over the house.

‘Somewhere’, will be sure to impress upon any viewer looking to relocate to a quite rural area with the benefits of modern architecture and engineering.

■ The asking price is €485,000. The BER Rating is B1. For further information or to arrange a viewing, contact O’Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers on 091 564212 or visit odj.ie

