Sharp increase in rail passengers between Athenry and Galway last year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The number of passengers using rail services between Galway and Athenry increased sharply last year.

That’s according to figures from Irish Rail supplied to Limerick TD Joe Cooney.

The figures relate to passenger numbers between Limerick and Galway, via Ennis, Oranmore and Athenry.

Overall, passengers along the line were up by 17 percent last year – but it’s the increase in journeys between Athenry and Galway that really stand out.

Passengers numbers between Athenry and Galway rose by 27 percent to 290 thousand.

Meanwhile numbers between Oranmore and Galway rose by 26 percent, to 123 thousand.

It comes as work is set to begin this year on a new platform and passling loop at Oranmore, to boost capacity on the line.

