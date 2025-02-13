Shark School head cast for Galway Femme Fest

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell

Abstract garage three-piece Shark School have been one of the brightest sparks on Galway’s music scene over the last 18 months – developing a tireless, noisy catalogue of songs and building a reputation as one of the city’s best live acts. On February 27, Shark School return with what is fast becoming a calendar highlight – Femme Fest at the Róisín Dubh.

Starring the Sharks themselves and featuring a considered list of their favourite emerging Irish acts, this is the second edition of Femme Fest, and a sign of Shark School’s integral and now established role in Galway music.

Completing this year’s lineup are Adore, Tramp, Cabl and Dream Boy. It is described as Galway’s very own Doc Marten convention – a night fuelled by feminine rage and attractive gig goers.

Frontwoman Nora Staunton is grateful for the sense of community felt between each of the acts.

“They’re all just the kindest, warmest, most welcoming people – and the most talented people,” she says.

“Every single band on the lineup – they’re all just badass, rock and roll stars. I could talk so much about them because I love them all, but I will not because you are recording me.”

“We’re all just friends. I don’t think there’s a single band in this particular scene at the moment that people don’t like. We’re all just here to help each other out and support each other.”

Alongside Staunton, Shark School is made up of bassist Peggy Forde and drummer Cathal Curran.

The trio are better equipped to organise this year’s Femme Fest after the learning curve of putting things in place last time out. There is a mountain of unseen work that goes into an event like this, but the main thing has been affording themselves enough time.

“It has been so much easier to do it this time,” Staunton says. “We announced it ahead of time and we already have a very big amount of tickets sold. Just having the time to promote it properly this time has been such a help. We’ve enjoyed it a lot more.

“Even booking the bands – I started booking them in November just to have everything ready to go. Time was on our side this time.”

Pictured: Shark School…top of the bill for this year’s Femme Fest at the Róisín Dubh.