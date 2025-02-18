  • Services

Shane Curley acknowledges he's "now playing senior hurling" in first Seanad speech

Published:

  
  Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Newly elected Senator Shane Curley has acknowledged he’s “now playing senior hurling” in his first speech in the Seanad.

Before being elected on the cultural and educational panel, he was serving his second term as a Loughrea area councillor.

A teacher by trade, he’s listed reform in education and increased power for local Government as his top priorities.

Addressing the Seanad, Fianna Fail Senator Curley said it’s a huge honour, and a proud day for his family, neighbours in Raheen and the people of Loughrea.

And after finishing a speech on his top priorities, another member of the Seanad quipped that he’s now playing senior hurling.

