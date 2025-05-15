Shamtown is the story of all our younger days

-
-
Author: Dave O'Connell
~ 2 minutes read
A Different View with Dave O’Connell
Maybe it was the nostalgia – all the references to Italia ’90, the Trip to Tipp, the West’s Awake – or just that it excavated the touchstones of our younger days.
As the sun shone brightly outside last Sunday, in the darkness of the Mick Lally Theatre, a privileged audience was transfixed in the shadows, transported back through the sands of time.
We were watching Shamtown – Act 2, an hour or so of drama that will live long in the memory; officially a ‘work in production’ that deserves a much bigger platform for the world to see.
Shamtown is the work of Ollie Jennings; and this was indeed the Second Act, because many of those in attendance on Sunday had seen the first part of this social and musical history when it was staged at the same intimate venue two years ago.
It’s hard to encapsulate what Ollie and theatre director Andrew Flynn have created because it’s difficult to put magic into words.
In simple terms, it’s the story of Ireland in the eighties and nineties; more fundamentally it’s the story of Galway – and Tuam in particular – told through the lives and the songs of the Saw Doctors.
It’s part-musical, part-social commentary; it’s hilarious and it’s heartbreaking. You’d laugh out loud – and still it transpired that several grown men were holding back the tears in the quiet darkness of Druid’s home.
We all thought we were the only one caught up in the emotional rollercoaster through the halcyon days of our youth, when of course most of us had been on the same journey – and memories prompted the same reaction.
True to form, while Ollie’s brilliant writing and poignant memories are at the core of this – as is the music of the band he’s shared the journey with from the start – there’s no mention of him at all in the drama. Except if you know him at all, you’d know that nobody else could have told the story.
Shamtown – Act 2 is described as a work in development; a cast of eight dressed in black, bobbing and weaving in words and steps across the stage – picking up each other’s threads to paint a large canvas of a glorious time.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Ups and downs of Camino novices
A suggestion from a friend led to a seven-day walk on the French way of famous Camino de Santiago...
Dry start to ’25 continued on through April
APART from the notable exception of Storm Éowyn on January 23/24 last, our very pleasant start to...
All roads lead to Tony Burke Motors for its Commercial Vehicles showcase
Toyota dealer Tony Burke Motors is holding a Commercial Vehicles Open Week from Monday next, May ...
Platform94 publishes first Annual Report after year of transformative growth
Platform94, the west of Ireland’s centre of excellence for scaling businesses, has published its ...
Exceptional investment opportunity in the heart of historic Athenry
Fee Savers Property Sales (Ireland’s leading low-cost estate agency) is delighted to present a un...
Galway In Days Gone By
1925 Undermining the State A report reaches us which would go to show that attempts are sti...
Traffic solutions all seem to be caught in a logjam
World of Politics with Harry McGee I was out in North Connemara last weekend for a walk commem...
Ford moves to reassure Kuga PHEV owners on battery issue
Ford dealers in Ireland are offering complimentary Kuga PHEV check-ups to reassure customers that...
IRB plans ‘kangaroo court’ for Oughterard
A political conspiracist organisation gaining ground in Galway and styling itself the Irish Repub...