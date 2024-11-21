  • Services

Shadow of judicial review hanging over recently approved public transport corridor in city

The shadow of a possible judicial review is hanging over the recently approved cross-city link project.

It’s essentially an ambitious new 4km public transport corridor – with more bus lanes, cycle lanes and pedestrian facilities.

The dedicated corridor would run the entire way from College Road towards UHG in Newcastle.

But a meeting at City Hall this week heard that a judicial review of the recent approval from An Bord Pleanala could be sought in the High Court.

Fianna Fail Councillor Alan Cheevers is hopeful that won’t happen.

