Sex offenders will be treated beside primary school

Galway City Tribune – The HSE has confirmed it will hold appointments for outpatients with psychiatric issues – including sex offenders and violent criminals – in new offices overlooking a city primary school.

Around 80 staff from the HSE’s former Mental Health Services building at University Hospital Galway – which is set to be demolished – have been moved to Sherwood House behind Scoil Fhursa at Nile Lodge.

A spokesperson for the Psychiatric Nurses’ Association (PNA) locally – who is familiar with the details of the move – described the new premises as “inappropriate” and said it would “ring alarm bells for the parents of pupils” in the school.

Despite staff being assured that outpatients would not be given appointments at Sherwood House, the HSE told the Galway City Tribune this week: “Yes we do expect to hold outpatients’ appointments in Sherwood House (The Ryan Hanley Building).”

“Our understanding from the get-go was that outpatients would not be seen there. Members [of the PNA] have considerable concerns about how it will all pan out,” the PNA spokesperson said.

This is a preview only. To read the rest of this article, see this week’s Galway City Tribune. Buy a digital edition of this week’s paper here, or download the app for Android or iPhone.