Several woods and parks in Galway remain closed after storm damage

Several woodland and parks areas in Galway will remain closed for the foreseeable future after damage caused by Storm Éowyn.

The National Parks Parks and Wildlife Services says Derrycrag Wood, Pollnaknockaun Wood, Rosturra Wood and Richmond Esker have all suffered severe damage.

There are numerous trees across walking trails and dangerous and hanging trees throughout the sites, and it will be weeks before the damage can be addressed.

Coole Park and Dromore Woods Nature Reserve are also dangerous, but work is ongoing and it’s hoped these sites will reopen in the near future.

Meanwhile, the public are also advised not to enter woodland area on the Merlin Park Campus, with extremely dangerous conditions, not suitable for walking.

A site review of the storm damage to the woodland area is currently underway.