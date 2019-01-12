Several Galway schools take top awards at BT Young Scientist Awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Several Galway schools have taken top awards at this years BT Young Scientist Competition.

Aoibhe Briscoe, Ellie Concannon and Kate Owens from Colásite Iognáid ‘The Jes’ in the city took 1st place in the Biological and Ecological Junior Group.

Their project was entitled ‘Paws-itively Dangerous – Antibiotic Resistance’.

Meanwhile, Samuel Regan of Presentation College Athenry took 1st place in the Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Junior Individual category.

His project was ‘Machine Learning to Predict Arrow Aerodynamics’.

Meanwhile, Séan Kelly and Séan Janson of Coláiste Bhaile Chláir won 1st place in the Technology Senior Group – for their project ‘A Secure and Anonymous Internet Using Onion Routing’.

A number of other Galway schools took home a wide range of achievements – including display and travel awards as well as commendations.