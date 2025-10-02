  • Services

Several Galway roads and carparks closed as Storm Amy hits

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 3 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Several roads and carparks across the city and county have been closed as Storm Amy hits.

Toft Car Park, Salthill Car Park and Silverstrand Road will be closed off to the public until further notice.

While Ballyloughane Beach Road will be for local access only until further notice.

In the county, flooding has resulted in the closure of Mountain Road in Moycullen, Kylemore Bridge and the road from Knockboy to Glynsk in Carna.

Crews will be on site monitoring weather conditions and road closures may need to be implemented if required along sections of Salthill/Seapoint Promenade and Grattan Road.

For more details on the weather warnings, check out our news story here.

The City Council has issued the following advice:

  • Orange warnings: The public is advised to limit travel to essential in areas where an orange level warning is in place.
  • Essential services operators will continue to operate services subject to advice from Met Éireann on prevailing local conditions.
  • High seas: The public is advised to stay away from coastal areas during this period. The Irish Coast Guard are appealing to people to “Stay Back, Stay High, Stay Dry”.
  • Strong winds can make driving conditions hazardous, especially for the more vulnerable road users, e.g. cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and high sided vehicles.

Road users should pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees and flying debris as trees are in full leaf.

Driving conditions will be hazardous throughout the weekend. Never drive through flooded roads, the depth of the water can be deceiving

  • There is a potential for tidal flooding in coastal areas. In addition to this, the storm may also bring localised heavy showers, which in turn may lead to surface flooding in urban locations.
  • People are advised to prepare for the arrival of the storm including ensuring their mobile phone is fully charged to enable communication. 
  • Monitor Met Éireann forecasts and/or visit https://www.met.ie/ for the most up to date information. Information is available across social media platforms and other news media sources.
  • ESB Networks is highlighting the dangers posed by fallen live wires and is advising the public and the emergency services to stay away from these fallen cables and to report such cases to it immediately.

ESB Emergency Services can be contacted at 1800 372 999. The public can monitor www.PowerCheck.ie.  In regards to power restoration times.

