  • Services

Services

Several arrests during multi-agency checkpoint on the M17 in Tuam

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Several arrests during multi-agency checkpoint on the M17 in Tuam
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Several arrests for a wide range of offences have been made during a multi-agency checkpoint, on the M17 in Tuam

The high-visibility operation involved close co-operation between the Gardaí, the Road Safety Authority, Revenue, Customs, the Department of Social Protection and Galway County and City Councils.

Inspector Adrian Queeney of the Roads Policing Unit of the Galway Division outlined to Galway Bay fm news the purpose of the operation and the type of detections made

Transport Infrastructure Ireland implemented a full traffic management plan to allow the diversion of traffic over a period of four hours southbound on the M17, just outside Tuam.

The checkpoint also saw the Department of Social Protection identifying people for whom they wish to carry out further enquiries.

The operation also focused on environmental and wildlife crime which includes metal theft, the transportation of waste and the movement of animals without permits.

More like this:
no_space
Garda appeal after elderly woman killed in city collision

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after an elderly ...

no_space
Connemara councillors write to Minister over hot school meals programme

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCouncillors in Connemara will write to Minister for S...

no_space
Three weeks of roadworks to get underway in Tuam from tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWorks to install two new sets of traffic lights will ...

no_space
Rain warning for Galway from 10 tonight

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway and six other counties will come under a Statu...

no_space
County Council fails to endorse any presidential hopeful

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThis article was updated live from 11.30am until the ...

no_space
Galway County Council hearing presidential pitches

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThis article is being updated live from 11.30am until...

no_space
Special County Council meeting underway to hear from presidential candidate hopefuls

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM13 presidential candidate hopefuls have been given pe...

no_space
Supermac's boss calls for full investigation into insurance industry

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFounder of Supermac's Pat McDonagh is calling for a f...

no_space
Garda appeal after pedestrian killed in city collision

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up