Several arrests during multi-agency checkpoint on the M17 in Tuam

Several arrests for a wide range of offences have been made during a multi-agency checkpoint, on the M17 in Tuam

The high-visibility operation involved close co-operation between the Gardaí, the Road Safety Authority, Revenue, Customs, the Department of Social Protection and Galway County and City Councils.

Inspector Adrian Queeney of the Roads Policing Unit of the Galway Division outlined to Galway Bay fm news the purpose of the operation and the type of detections made

Transport Infrastructure Ireland implemented a full traffic management plan to allow the diversion of traffic over a period of four hours southbound on the M17, just outside Tuam.

The checkpoint also saw the Department of Social Protection identifying people for whom they wish to carry out further enquiries.

The operation also focused on environmental and wildlife crime which includes metal theft, the transportation of waste and the movement of animals without permits.