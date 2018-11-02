Seven to host the Kings of Swing

Seven will play host to Galway’s very own Kings of Swing on Monday’s from the 5th of November. The band have been entertaining audiences all over the country since 1994 with their unique style of big band music.

The band features the amazing vocal talent of Nicola McGuire, Keith McDonald and many more on a regular basis as well as some of Ireland’s top musicians, all under the musical direction of local trumpeter John Fleming.

So put your dancing shoes on and come join the band for some classic swing every Monday night in Seven. Free admission. From 9.30 @ Seven.