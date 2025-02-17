  • Services

Seven Springs Day Centre Loughrea to fully reopen in coming weeks after HIQA approval

Seven Springs Day Centre Loughrea to fully reopen in coming weeks after HIQA approval
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Seven Springs Day Centre in Loughrea has been given approval by HIQA to fully reopen.

It follows a long-running campaign by the Concerned Citizens Group Loughrea – who have held protests, spoke at an Oireachtas Committee and set up a petition over its closure.

The centre will be opened on a phased basis and will be fully operational – providing services five days a week – in the coming weeks.

There is now also additional space for the day service, which delivers essential services and facilities for older people in the community.

