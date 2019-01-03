Seven lives lost on Galway roads last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Seven lives were lost on Galway roads last year, with all recorded in the county road network.

This compares to five fatalities in Galway in 2017, with one of these recorded in the city.

Nationally, the provisional statistics for 2018 show Ireland has recorded a 4 percent drop in road deaths making it the safest year since road deaths were first recorded in 1959.

