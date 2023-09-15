Seven Galway Students set to be awarded All Ireland Undergraduate Scholarships

Galway Bay FM newsroom-Seven Galway Students are to be awarded All Ireland Scholarships, which will cover the full duration of their undergraduate studies.

The scholarships for the Leaving Cert 2022 students are sponsored by JP McManus, and will be presented at a ceremony in Limerick tomorrow (Saturday September 16th.)





Caoimhe Killeen has the details:

