Seven Galway stores have been recognised at this year’s Londis Retailing Excellence Awards.

The awards acknowledge businesses which are committed to upholding the highest retailing standards and providing an excellent customer experience.

The city claims three award winners with Londis on Newcastle Road, McGreal’s in Renmore and Raferty’s in Mervue.

While in the county, Lawless’ in Athenry, Mullins in Shrule, Hennigans in Clarinbridge and Mooney’s in Glenamaddy all received the honour.