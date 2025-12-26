Seven Galway projects funded under Town and Village Renewal Scheme

Seven Galway locations have been earmarked for a new lease of life after they were included this week in the latest €26 million investment under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

The seven – Clonbur, Leitir Móir, Ahascragh, Killimor, Portumna, Corofin and Athenry – will share over €2.2m in funding, as the Galway winners in a scheme that will support over 100 projects nationwide aimed at revitalising town centres, tackling vacancy and dereliction, and strengthening rural communities.

Portumna has received €500,000 to restore the Town Hall and Bridewell, safeguarding important heritage buildings while re-energising them as welcoming and inclusive community spaces.

An Fhairche/Clonbur gets €300,000 towards the refurbishment of the community centre to create a safe, modern, and inclusive space with upgraded facilities for events, learning, and social connection, benefiting all age groups in the community.

Leitir Moir also receives €300,000 towards the enhancement of Páirc Pobal Leitir Móir with the development of inclusive play and green spaces to support community wellbeing, biodiversity, and sustainable recreation, strengthening social and language ties and population retention in Leitir Móir and Ceantar na nOileán.

Ahascragh has been awarded €250,000 to enhance the street front of the principal buildings both residential and commercial within the village, to welcome people in, promote pedestrian interaction, community engagement and environmental sustainability.

Killimor has been awarded €214,550 to revitalise the village centre through enhanced shopfronts and facades, tackling vacancy and creating a more attractive, vibrant and economically resilient rural community.

In addition, two Galway projects have been approved under the Project Development Measure, which supports the design and planning work needed to bring projects to construction stage.

Athenry has been allocated €42,750 to progress detailed design, planning and costings for the refurbishment of an underused parochial hall in the centre of the town.

Corofin has been awarded €45,572 to advance the next phase of amenity development in the local park, including design, planning and preparatory works ahead of a future capital application.

Minister of State Seán Canney welcomed the funding which was announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary, as part of a €26 million investment supporting over 100 projects nationwide aimed at revitalising town centres, tackling vacancy and dereliction, and strengthening rural communities.

“This funding supports practical, community-led projects that are about breathing new life into our towns and villages, making better use of existing buildings, and creating places where people want to live, work and spend time,” said Minister Canney.

Minister Callery said that there was a high level of interest in the Town and Village Renewal scheme – and that the applications brought forward were of a consistently high standard.

“It is positive to note the increasing number of projects coming forward from towns that have been active in the Town Centre First process,” he said.

“These towns are working with their Town Regeneration Officers to develop and improve their communities. I want to take this opportunity to congratulate all those who were successful,” he added.

Pictured: Announcement…Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary.