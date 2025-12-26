Seven Galway projects funded under Town and Village Renewal Scheme

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
Seven Galway locations have been earmarked for a new lease of life after they were included this week in the latest €26 million investment under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.
The seven – Clonbur, Leitir Móir, Ahascragh, Killimor, Portumna, Corofin and Athenry – will share over €2.2m in funding, as the Galway winners in a scheme that will support over 100 projects nationwide aimed at revitalising town centres, tackling vacancy and dereliction, and strengthening rural communities.
Portumna has received €500,000 to restore the Town Hall and Bridewell, safeguarding important heritage buildings while re-energising them as welcoming and inclusive community spaces.
An Fhairche/Clonbur gets €300,000 towards the refurbishment of the community centre to create a safe, modern, and inclusive space with upgraded facilities for events, learning, and social connection, benefiting all age groups in the community.
Leitir Moir also receives €300,000 towards the enhancement of Páirc Pobal Leitir Móir with the development of inclusive play and green spaces to support community wellbeing, biodiversity, and sustainable recreation, strengthening social and language ties and population retention in Leitir Móir and Ceantar na nOileán.
Ahascragh has been awarded €250,000 to enhance the street front of the principal buildings both residential and commercial within the village, to welcome people in, promote pedestrian interaction, community engagement and environmental sustainability.
Killimor has been awarded €214,550 to revitalise the village centre through enhanced shopfronts and facades, tackling vacancy and creating a more attractive, vibrant and economically resilient rural community.
In addition, two Galway projects have been approved under the Project Development Measure, which supports the design and planning work needed to bring projects to construction stage.
Athenry has been allocated €42,750 to progress detailed design, planning and costings for the refurbishment of an underused parochial hall in the centre of the town.
Corofin has been awarded €45,572 to advance the next phase of amenity development in the local park, including design, planning and preparatory works ahead of a future capital application.
Minister of State Seán Canney welcomed the funding which was announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary, as part of a €26 million investment supporting over 100 projects nationwide aimed at revitalising town centres, tackling vacancy and dereliction, and strengthening rural communities.
“This funding supports practical, community-led projects that are about breathing new life into our towns and villages, making better use of existing buildings, and creating places where people want to live, work and spend time,” said Minister Canney.
Minister Callery said that there was a high level of interest in the Town and Village Renewal scheme – and that the applications brought forward were of a consistently high standard.
“It is positive to note the increasing number of projects coming forward from towns that have been active in the Town Centre First process,” he said.
“These towns are working with their Town Regeneration Officers to develop and improve their communities. I want to take this opportunity to congratulate all those who were successful,” he added.
Pictured: Announcement…Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Chaos and lack of consultation as Active Travel road works disrupt estates
By Avril Horan ELDERLY residents in two Oranmore estates are unable to access their homes beca...
Legal Aid Board sees Christmas as time to talk about changing priorities
The Legal Aid Board is encouraging people across the city and county to use the Christmas period ...
Rail strategy priorities Galway and the West
The Galway Minister with responsibility for implementation of the All-Island Strategic Rail Revie...
Host of top acts set for four-day tented event over the May Bank Holiday Weekend
Oranmore is the venue for a May Bank Holiday feast of music with a three-day tented event hosting...
Letterfrack residents plant oak tree to mark Clúid’s 30th anniversary
A Conamara community came together earlier this year to mark a collective big birthday – planting...
Work gets under way on health ‘superhub’ in Galway
Developers have broken ground on a €50 million primary care ‘superhub’ on the Seamus Quirke Road....
Planners seek changes to 362-home development in Galway
The company behind the biggest housing development ever planned for the Knocknacarra area has bee...
Fisheries body stands over its Weir salmon numbers data
Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has insisted it stands over the data it collected about wild Atlan...
Drugs haul in delivery to big city company
A Garda investigation into the importation of illegal drugs through an employee of a major compan...