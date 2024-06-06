Seven Galway finalists for National Lottery Good Causes awards
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Seven Galway organisations have been named as county finalists in this years National Lottery Good Causes awards.
This years finalists are:
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Health & Wellbeing: Hand in Hand
Community: Claregalway & District Day Care Centre
Heritage: Athenry Arts & Heritage Centre
Irish Language: Forbairt Chonamara Láir Teo
Sport: Creggs Rugby Club
Youth: Youth Work Ireland Galway, Tuam
Arts & Culture: Baboró International Arts Festival for Children
The awards focus on celebrating the work of projects, clubs and individuals who recieve Good Causes funding.
They’ll now compete for a spot in the national finals next month in their respective catagories.
The post Seven Galway finalists for National Lottery Good Causes awards appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Moycullen doctors resolve high court dispute over breakdown of medical partnership
Two Moycullen doctors have resolved their High Court dispute following the dissolution of their m...
Political signs point to an independents day
World of Politics with Harry McGee As the country goes to the poll to elect our European and C...
Eyes on Gaza exhibition to help people in dire situation
Arts Week with Judy Murphy “I believe in equal rights and human rights, without violence,” say...
Marathon mission in memory of dear friend
The sudden death of Carnmore man Cathal Hynes last year left those who knew and loved him bereft....
Galway supporters think it’s a done deal that Shefflin will cut his losses
Inside Track with John McIntyre SINCE Galway’s exit to Dublin in the hurling championship, nob...
Galway goes to the polls
More than 200,000 voters across Galway are registered to go to the polls tomorrow (Friday) as 131...
Farmers backing for water strategy
FARMERS are already enthusiastic participants in the ‘Better Farming for Water’ campaign launched...
Galway edge home thanks to a moment of magic from sharpshooter Walsh
Galway 1-12 Westmeath 0-11 THERE are only so many times a team can get lucky. In a series o...
Look back to an era when voting changed our history
Country Living with Francis Farragher It’s a recognised phrase now in the Collins Dictionary –...