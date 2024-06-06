  • Services

Seven Galway finalists for National Lottery Good Causes awards

Published:

Seven Galway organisations have been named as county finalists in this years National Lottery Good Causes awards.

This years finalists are:


Health & Wellbeing: Hand in Hand 

Community: Claregalway & District Day Care Centre  

Heritage: Athenry Arts & Heritage Centre 

Irish Language: Forbairt Chonamara Láir Teo 

Sport: Creggs Rugby Club 

Youth: Youth Work Ireland Galway, Tuam 

Arts & Culture: Baboró International Arts Festival for Children 

The awards focus on celebrating the work of projects, clubs and individuals who recieve Good Causes funding.

They’ll now compete for a spot in the national finals next month in their respective catagories.

