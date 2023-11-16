Seven Galway companies named as finalists in the Irish Medtech Awards
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Seven Galway companies are finalists at the Irish Medtech Association Awards, which are being hosted in Galway next month.
Aerogen and Boston Scientific Galway are nominees for Best Talent Strategy, and Medtronic Vascular Galway is nominated as a Sustainable MedTech Company.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Nua Surgical and Xtremedy Medical will vie for the Emerging MedTech Award, while ATU and Symphysis Medical are up for the Collaboration in MedTech Award.
The awards will be presented at the Medtech Rising event in the Galmont Hotel in the city on December 7th.
The post Seven Galway companies named as finalists in the Irish Medtech Awards appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
NYPD Choir established to perform breathtaking rendition of ‘Galway Bay’
‘Fairytale of New York’ is an iconic and timeless Christmas classic – and hopef...
Volunteers sought for Grattan Beach clean-up after Storm Debi
People are being encouraged to help clean-up Grattan Beach this weekend following Storm Debi. The...
€115K in digital equipment funding for Galway public libraries
30 public libraries across Galway are set to benefit from a €115,000 pot of funding for new digit...
Claddagh Watch carrying out double patrols tonight for student Christmas Jumper Day
‘Look out for each other’ – that’s the message from Claddagh Watch on stu...
Award-winning seafood business in Kilcolgan completes €172,000 investment
An award-winning seafood business in Kilcolgan has completed a €172,000 investment, supported by ...
Australian and New Zealand journalists visit Galway
Seven travel journalists from Australia and New Zealand have been exploring Galway, as guests of ...
Two University of Galway academics make Highly Cited Researchers 2023 List
Two University of Galway academic researchers have been named on the annual Highly Cited Research...
Public consultation on Portumna Forest Park Vision Masterplan extended
Colilte and Fáilte Ireland have extended the public consultation on Portumna Forest Park to Tuesd...
Plans for 227 new homes in Rahoon rejected by planners
Plans for a major housing development on the west side of the city have been turned down. Glenvea...