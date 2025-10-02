Seven Galway businesses are winners at Ireland's best managed companies awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Seven Galway businesses have won top prizes at Ireland’s Best Managed companies awards.

Corrib Oil now have a gold status as they have won four years in a row, while JJ Rhatigan and company won the Family Business of the year award.

The other five Galway winners were Acorn life DAC based in Galway city, Coen Steel based in Oranmore, Controlled Environments Company based in Liosbaun Business Park, Uniquely and Western Motors Group both based in Ballybrit.