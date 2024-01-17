Settlement of 220 thousand euro for Tuam boy left with battery in his throat for 9 days
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
A settlement of 220 thousand euro has been reached for a Tuam boy left with battery in his throat for 9 days.
The HSE and a GP have apologised to the mother of the now six-year-old boy for the treatment he received after he swallowed a button battery.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
According to The Irish Times, Aaron Sikorski of Galway Road, Tuam was 13 months old when he swallowed the circular button type battery while playing at home.
The High Court heard today it was nine and a half days before a chest X-ray was carried out despite visits to his GP and the A&E department of University Hospital Galway.
Counsel said Aaron had to have an emergency operation to extract the battery and also further reconstructive surgery on his oesophagus.
He remained in hospital for three weeks, having spent time in intensive care.
Aaron had, through his mother Marlena Sikorski, sued the HSE over the care received at Galway University Hospital and GP Maire McGarry of Tuam Family Practice on Sean Purcell Road, Tuam in 2018.
Mr Justice Paul Coffey was told that the HSE admitted a breach of duty in the case but causation was still at issue. GP Maire McGarry denied all claims.
The post Settlement of 220 thousand euro for Tuam boy left with battery in his throat for 9 days appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Tuam Councillor Karey McHugh-Farag reverses decision to step away from politics
Councillor Karey McHugh-Farag has reversed her decision to step away from politics She has announ...
Permission refused for major expansion to city centre hotel
Planning permission has been refused for a major 91 bed expansion to a city centre hotel. The Vic...
Ahascragh native world renowned fashion designer honoured by President Higgins
Ahascragh native world renowned hat designer Philip Treacy has been honoured by President Higgins...
Strong Galway involvement in new board of Western Development Commission
A new board has been appointed for the Western Development Commission, with a strong Galway invol...
Calls for emergency funding for gritting in Galway City council estates
A call is being made to allocate emergency funding to carry out gritting in council estates acros...
ATU Galway joins international alliance to combat plastic pollution
ATU Galway has joined an international alliance to combat plastic pollution in the Atlantic Ocean...
Woman in her eighties dies in three-car collision at N17 at Milltown
A woman in her eighties has died in today’s three-car collision on the N17 at Milltown. Ga...
Department says Ballybane centre not earmarked for Ukrainian refugees or asylum seekers
The Department of Integration says a commercial unit in Ballybane is not earmarked for Ukrainian ...
String of house burglaries in Kiltullagh, Ballymacward and Dunmore areas in two-day period
Gardaí are investigating a string of house burglaries in the Kiltullagh, Ballymacward and Dunmore...