Setback for LIDL as new Knocknacarra store faces planning appeal

Galway Bay fm newsroom – LIDL has encountered a setback in its plan to open a new discount store in Knocknacarra.

The project which had received approved from city planners has been appealed by RGDATA- the Retail Grocery Dairy & Allied Trades Association.

The new LIDL store would be located at the junction of Bothar Stiofain and Western Distributor Road.

The German retailer says 35 jobs would be created as part of the plan.

The application was approved by city planners last month with 15 conditions attached.

However RGDATA has now lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala raising concerns over the proliferation of planned and permitted convenience stores in suburban areas throughout the city in recent years.

The group argues the district centre is already served by the existing Aldi store and that there is already a generous provision of supermarkets within the Knocknacarra and Rahoon area.

An Bord Pleanala is due to make a decision in April