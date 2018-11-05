Services to commence at new COPE Galway refuge in late 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s hoped COPE Galway’s new city refuge at the former Magdalen Laundry site in the city will be operational by the end of 2019.

‘Modh Eile’ meaning ‘another way’ has been revealed as the name for the planned centre.

The name was announced at the launch of a new booklet remembering the Magdalen women today.

The booklet contains records of 80 women who are buried at graves in the site or in Bohermore cemetery.

The Magdalen Laundry operated at Forster Street from 1870 to 1984 and was gifted to COPE Galway by the Mercy Order for a new refuge.

The current refuge at Waterside House does not meet the level of demand for services as the organisation was unable to accommodate 258 women and 441 children who sought refuge in 2017.

Carey Building Contractors have been appointed to renovate the Magdalen Laundry building with work due to commence in the coming weeks.

On FYI Galway, we speak to Jacquie Horan, CEO of COPE Galway who says today is the start of something good….