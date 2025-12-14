Sensory-friendly Grotto brings Christmas magic to children and their families

More than 80 children with additional needs have enjoyed a unique opportunity to experience the magic of Christmas with a special visit to a Sensory Friendly Santa’s Grotto.

The two-day event last week was facilitated by staff and students from the School of Psychology at University of Galway, who took on the important roles of elves and Santa’s helpers.

The annual Sensory Friendly Santa’s Grotto has been a highlight of the year at University of Galway since 2017 and has grown to a weekend event, giving 48 families with additional needs the opportunity to visit Santa in a winter wonderland.

Children received individualised, sensory-friendly gifts from Santa and had their photos taken, creating special Christmas memories.

Dr Rachel Fitzpatrick, Dr Shauna Diffley, Dr Aoife McTiernan and Dr Helena Lydon from the School of Psychology coordinated the event, with a team of volunteer staff and students from the MSc in Applied Behaviour Analysis and final year students from the BSc Psychology programme at University of Galway.

“Visiting Santa is a cherished Christmas tradition, but busy grottos filled with noise, bright lights, and queues can be challenging for children with additional needs,” said Dr Aoife McTiernan.

“The Sensory Friendly Santa’s Grotto at the University of Galway offers a calm, magical experience designed especially for these children and their families, often giving them their first opportunity to meet Santa.”

The organisers also hope to spread Christmas cheer by creating a freely available “How to Guide” on running similar inclusive and accessible Santa’s Grotto events.

The aim is that it will encourage other businesses and organisations across Ireland to provide this unique opportunity for more families of children with additional needs to experience the magic of meeting Santa.

The event coordinators continued their annual tradition to collect for COPE’s Christmas appeal with visitors and volunteers donating items for Christmas hampers for those in need.

Businesses from Galway and around Ireland sponsored the 2025 event and their generosity plays a critical role in making the magic of the event happen.

Sponsors include Diligent, Liberty IT, Galway Camera Shop, Charlie Byrne’s Bookshop, 56 Central, Cregal Art, The Galmont, Connacht Hospitality Group, Irish Socksciety, Ground and Co, Smyths Toys Superstores, Supermac’s, the Galway Bay Hotel, Lidl and Home Store.

Pictured: Matthew and Lauryn McHugh meeting Santa at the Sensory Friendly Santa’s Grotto at University of Galway.