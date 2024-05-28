Sense of neighbourhood to be key focus of city conference on urbanism

The second annual contemporary urbanism conference is taking place at Galway city’s Hardiman Hotel tomorrow and Thursday.

Irish and International speakers will focus on radical reformation of current planning to create liveable neighbourhoods in Galway.





The conference is aiming to hear the voices of young people, residents, architects, planners, engineers and urban designers to create a collaborative panel.

Chair of the Greater Galway Forum and President of the University of Galway Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh says the sense of neighbourhood will be the fulcrum.

