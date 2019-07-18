Sensational seven goals see Galway over the line in a cracker

Galway 7-17

Meath 5-22

Kevin Egan at Dr Hyde Park

(After extra time)

SEVEN inter-county GAA matches were broadcast live on television across Saturday and Sunday, and yet the most dramatic contest of the weekend – possibly even of the summer – took place in front of a handful of supporters who had no idea of the remarkable rollercoaster ride they were about to embark upon when referee Seán Laverty threw in the ball at Dr Hyde Park.

“I was never involved in a game like that, I’d nearly forget the score! It was an exhausting game. I’m just exhausted trying to speak here” said Galway manager Matt Duggan afterwards, as he reflected on a game where his side looked to be dead and buried more than once.

Leinster counties have been the whipping boys in this competition generally, winning just five semi-finals in the last 15 years before Saturday, and failing to convert any of those final appearances into an All-Ireland title.

Perhaps it was that track record, or Galway’s stubborn defensive resilience, that saw the Tribesmen backed from 4/7 into 1/3 before the throw in, money which looked to be long lost as Meath raced into a quick lead with some devastating attacking football.

The quips about sending this team to Ballybofey to play Super 8 football instead of the county’s seniors came think and fast as they scored six points in the first four minutes, with five different players pointing from play.

Galway gave themselves a lifeline when Colm Brennan broke a high ball between his marker and the Meath goalkeeper, following that up by swiping the ball to the net with his free hand, but Meath didn’t miss a beat as they continued to run the ball through the heart of the Galway defence with impunity, setting up goals for Jason Scully and Seán Reilly that made it 2-7 to 1-1.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.