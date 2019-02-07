Sensation as Galway are caught at the post by Carlow

Carlow 0-20

Galway 0-20

Niall Canavan in Carlow

THIS wasn’t the result that the big Galway travelling support in attendance at Netwatch Cullen Park was expecting. These games are generally tight for, maybe, three quarters of the contest before the supposedly superior and more vaunted side take control and win.

However, on Sunday last, in what the first meeting of these teams in the National League since 1961, Carlow failed to read the script and they produced a spirited and committed performance to take a deserved share of the spoils. That said, Galway were wasteful in front of goal – they hit ten first half wides and missed a couple of guilt edged goal chances that would have put the result beyond doubt.

They still seemed set to take the victory, though, when Joe Canning pointed a late free only for Martin Kavanagh to level the sides, also from the placed ball, after been awarded a controversial free by Cork referee Cathal McAllister.

In truth, Carlow deserved to take something from this game as they battled bravely from start to finish. For Galway, who were never behind, this should serve as a wake-up call – they created enough chances, particularly in the first half, to win but failed to display the necessary economy.

Galway manager Micheal Donoghue made seven changes to the team that defeated Laois a week previously – Colm Callanan returned in goal to play his first game since the 2017 All-Ireland final in front of an inexperienced and previously untried full back line where Darren Morrissey was making his debut at this level.

