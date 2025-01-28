Senator urges graduates not to miss Seanad vote deadline

Galway Senator Alice-Mary Higgins has issued a final call to University graduates to use their Seanad vote as the deadline fast approaches for this month’s Seanad election.

Senator Higgins pointed out that completed ballot papers must arrive in the NUI office in Dublin before the morning of Wednesday , January 29 – so they will need to be posted by Tuesday.

The Independent Senator was first elected to the Seanad in 2016, having previously worked with Trócaire and the National Women’s Council.

An active and effective legislator, she has won over 70 changes to law and sponsored 20 Bills including the Mandate for Nature Bill, Quality Public Procurement Bill and the Occupied Territories Bill. She has also been a leading voice on issues of equality, environment, economic justice and human rights.

Senator Higgins, who was the first woman in 35 years to be elected on the NUI panel, is running for re-election, and is enthusiastic about the role the Seanad can play.

“The Seanad leads debate and shapes laws. I bring passion, thought and care to my work as a Senator because I believe the decisions we make about how we want to live together matter and can have a real impact on people’s daily lives. That is why I urge all those who have a Seanad vote to make sure they use it,” she said.

Senator Higgins has welcomed the newly expanded university constituency which means that graduates from most Irish third-level institutions will be entitled to vote in future Seanad elections.

But she added: “the changes don’t go far enough. Ultimately, every citizen should have a say in the Seanad and that’s something I will continue to fight for.”

Other priorities for the Senator if she is re-elected will include quality public services, decent work, a rights-based approach to disability, investment in education from early years to third-level, and meaningful climate action including opposition to LNG. She also plans to continue her advocacy on human rights at home and abroad.

“I believe that in these difficult times, Ireland can and should be a strong voice for peace, international law and human rights. I am committed to the collective challenge of shaping a more hopeful future,” she said.

“Claiming and casting their vote is one practical way that NUI graduates from across the west can make a difference so please get your ballots in the post before next week’s deadline!”

Pictured: Call…Senator Alice-Mary Higgins.