Senator Craughwell claims army providing weapons training to Ukraine has opened can of worms
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local Senator Gerard Craughwell says the Government has opened a can of worms after it was revealed the army is to provide weapons training to Ukraine.
The Irish Times has reported Irish personnel are earmarked to provide instruction in basic weapons skills and military tactics.
Salthill-native Senator Craughwell is calling on the Government to be more transparent when it comes to issues like this.
Speaking to Galway Talks, Senator Craughwell says the Government has compromised the State with the decision:
More like this:
Approval for upgrade works at Clifden Station House Hotel.
Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners have approved planned upgrade works at the Clifde...
€282 thousand for flood defense works in city and county
Galway Bay fm newsroom – €282 thousand in funding has been allocated for flood relief work...
Students warned over scams as hunt for accommodation intensifies
Galway Bay fm newsroom – With the new academic year almost upon us, the Students Union at ...
Student accommodation in Galway tips and information
Key Tips Finding the right place to live is crucial to a happy university experience. Universi...
Survey reveals barriers restricting disabled access to arts sector in Galway
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new survey has revealed the barriers facing those with disabili...
Approval for housing development at Clybaun Road
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission has been granted for a housing development on the Clyb...
Parkmore – ATU route is Bus Eireann’s busiest Galway city service with 1.5m yearly users
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The bus service from Eyre Square to Parkmore, serving the ATU cam...
New Merlin Park surgical hub will treat 900 patients per week
The new surgical hub for elective procedures in Merlin Park Hospital will treat up to 900 patient...
Well-known bar allowed to retain roof over smoking area and toilet access
Crowe’s Bar in Bohermore, Galway, is allowed to retain a roof constructed over a back door adjoin...