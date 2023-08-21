Senator Craughwell claims army providing weapons training to Ukraine has opened can of worms

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local Senator Gerard Craughwell says the Government has opened a can of worms after it was revealed the army is to provide weapons training to Ukraine.

The Irish Times has reported Irish personnel are earmarked to provide instruction in basic weapons skills and military tactics.

Salthill-native Senator Craughwell is calling on the Government to be more transparent when it comes to issues like this.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Senator Craughwell says the Government has compromised the State with the decision: