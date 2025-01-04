  • Services

Senator calls for fast-track of opening additional treatment bays at Portiuncula Hospital

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Ballinasloe-based Senator Aisling Dolan is calling on the HSE to fast-track the opening of additional treatment bays in Portiuncula University Hospital

The hospital has been under pressure in the past week, due to high attendances to the ED, along with high levels of flu within the community.

Senator Dolan says nine additional treatment bays for the ED have been included in the HSE Capital Plan, with over 6.9 million euro allocated to the project.

However, they are not due to be open until 2027.

However, the Fine Gael Senator says these extra treatment bays need to be prioritised within the next year:

