Senator Anne Rabbitte calls for more youth diversion programmes in Galway

Senator Anne Rabbitte is calling for more youth diversion programmes to be rolled out in Galway.

The Fianna Fáil Senator brought the issue up during a Seanad debate on Diverting Young People from Criminal Activity.

Minister of State at the Department of Justice, Deputy Niall Collins, was in attendance to hear the concerns of Senators on the topic.

Senator Rabbitte says these programmes can make a big difference for young people, and Galway needs more of them: