Semi would make ideal starter or rental property

This four-bed semi-detached property in the heart of Gort town would make an ideal starter home or investment property, according to selling agents Property Partners Emma Gill.

Originally built in 2005, these homes at Gort na Rí span an impressive 1,323 square feet in total and are finished to a high standard.

The ground floor of Number 43 consists of an entrance hallway, lounge, kitchen/dining area, utility and toilet. Upstairs there are four bedrooms with an en suite master bedroom and a main bathroom.

To the front of the property there is parking for two cars in the driveway. Directly opposite, there is a green area and an enclosed garden area to the rear with side gate access.

Emma Gill said: “These four-bed semi-detached homes would make an ideal starter home or alternatively for an investor looking for solid rental values.

“Gort town is fast becoming an up-and-coming commuter base thanks to its proximity to the M18 motorway, with direct access northbound to Tuam or Galway City and Southbound to Ennis, Shannon Airport or Limerick.”

