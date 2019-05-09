Selection of homes set to go for auction

The next O’Donnellan & Joyce Wild Atlantic Way auction will take place on June 7 in Galway, with a selection of residential properties on offer to suit a variety of buyers.

Among the homes for sale are:

77 Devon Park, Salthill. This spacious family home is set on a magnificent corner site, with an abundance of amenities nearby including schools, shops, recreational facilities and restaurants. The property is surrounded by manicured, private gardens and the interior is in mint condition. The Advised Minimum Value is €500,000.

21 Rockbarton Road, Salthill. A spacious four-bed semi which has been upgraded to provide a home of distinction. The accommodation includes entrance porch, entrance hall, living room, kitchen/dining room, utility, guest toilet, study, store, four bedrooms and main bathroom. It is only 500m from Salthill Prom and comes with a large rear garden. The AMV is €450,000.

67 Dalysfort Road, Salthill. One of Galway’s most sought-after neighbourhoods. This is a large four-bed semi (two en suite), with generous gardens and offering excellent potential as a family home. The AMV is €475,000

23 Moyola Park, Newcastle, Galway. A five-bed detached home with outline permission for a house in the large side garden. The property is beside the new Educate Together primary school and close to UHG and NUIG. There is an open green space to the front with mature trees, and a south facing rear garden with an open sunny aspect. The AMV is €430,000.

5 St Nicholas Road, Claddagh. A three-bed property which has been transformed. A large extension provides an open plan lounge/kitchen with an overhanging balcony and double doors leading through to the rear garden. The AMV is €325,000.

