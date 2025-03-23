  • Services

Selection convention to take place in Loughrea to fill seat vacated by Senator Shane Curley

Published:

  
  Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A selection convention will take place this evening in Loughrea to select a Fianna Fail candidate who will replace Shane Curley in Galway County Council.

Three candidates are running, they are former CouncillorMichael Regan, Mark Larkin who ran in the last local elections in the area and Fidelma Curley who is an aunt in law of Senator Curley who had to vacate his council seat following his election to the Seanad.

The selection convention takes place this evening at 7pm in the Loughrea Hotel.

Meanwhile, it’ll be another month before the other seat – left vacant by Fine Gael’s PJ Murphy also following his election to the Seanad – is filled.

Nominations for candidates are now open, and will close on April 1st, with the selection convention to be held on April 14th.

